Who's Playing

Trinity (FL) Tigers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Trinity (FL) 0-1, FIU 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the Trinity (FL) Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

FIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Owls on the road and fell 94-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FIU in their matchups with FAU: they've now lost seven in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jaidon Lipscomb, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Trinity (FL) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Wildcats back in November, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 113-46. Trinity (FL) was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-13.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Trinity (FL) struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. racked up 23 assists.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for FIU against Trinity (FL) when the teams last played back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 111-48 victory. With FIU ahead 63-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.