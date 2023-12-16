Who's Playing

Trinity (FL) Tigers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Trinity (FL) 0-1, FIU 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the Trinity (FL) Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

FIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-60 bruising that the Owls dished out on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FIU in their matchups with FAU: they've now lost seven in a row.

Jaidon Lipscomb put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Trinity (FL) had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 113-46. Trinity (FL) was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-13.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Trinity (FL) struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. racked up 23 assists.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for FIU against Trinity (FL) in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 111-48 win. With FIU ahead 63-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.