Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Utah Tech 4-10, FIU 5-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Utah Tech has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FIU Panthers will round out the year against one another at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Trailblazers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Utah Tech is headed into Monday's game after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against South Dakota. Utah Tech came out on top against South Dakota by a score of 92-87 last Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Utah Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Dakota only posted seven.

Meanwhile, FIU was able to grind out a solid victory over IUI last Saturday, taking the game 75-69. The win was all the more spectacular given the Panthers were down by 18 with 19:37 left in the second half.

FIU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dashon Gittens, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Gittens also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Asim Jones, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Utah Tech's win bumped their record up to 4-10. As for FIU, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season.

Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FIU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 96-92 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FIU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Utah Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.