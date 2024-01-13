Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: UTEP 9-7, FIU 6-11

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

What to Know

UTEP is 9-1 against FIU since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. UTEP is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Miners earned a 74-69 victory over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact FIU proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Aggies. The over/under was set at 144.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

FIU can attribute much of their success to Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 20 points, and Dashon Gittens, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.

The Miners' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTEP beat FIU 87-82 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will UTEP repeat their success, or does FIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UTEP has won 9 out of their last 10 games against FIU.