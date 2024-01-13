Who's Playing
UTEP Miners @ FIU Panthers
Current Records: UTEP 9-7, FIU 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UTEP is 9-1 against FIU since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. UTEP is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Sunday, the Miners earned a 74-69 victory over the Cougars.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact FIU proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Aggies. The over/under was set at 144.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
FIU can attribute much of their success to Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 20 points, and Dashon Gittens, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.
The Miners' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UTEP beat FIU 87-82 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will UTEP repeat their success, or does FIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UTEP has won 9 out of their last 10 games against FIU.
- Feb 23, 2023 - UTEP 87 vs. FIU 82
- Jan 19, 2023 - UTEP 81 vs. FIU 61
- Jan 29, 2022 - UTEP 79 vs. FIU 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - UTEP 77 vs. FIU 68
- Feb 12, 2021 - UTEP 75 vs. FIU 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - FIU 69 vs. UTEP 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - UTEP 85 vs. FIU 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - UTEP 72 vs. FIU 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - UTEP 90 vs. FIU 76
- Jan 12, 2017 - UTEP 88 vs. FIU 87