Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-9, FIU 9-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Western Kentucky on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 77-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FIU in their matchups with the Gamecocks: they've now lost three in a row.

The Hilltoppers' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 105-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.

  • Jan 25, 2024 - Western Kentucky 105 vs. FIU 91
  • Jan 26, 2023 - FIU 78 vs. Western Kentucky 69
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Western Kentucky 70 vs. FIU 59
  • Jan 22, 2022 - FIU 86 vs. Western Kentucky 83
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Western Kentucky 84 vs. FIU 71
  • Mar 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. FIU 59
  • Feb 28, 2021 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. FIU 58
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. FIU 85
  • Feb 01, 2020 - FIU 81 vs. Western Kentucky 76
  • Jan 17, 2019 - FIU 77 vs. Western Kentucky 76