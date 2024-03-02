Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 19-9, FIU 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the FIU Panthers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Western Kentucky on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense, a fact FIU found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 77-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FIU in their matchups with the Gamecocks: they've now lost three in a row.

The Hilltoppers' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Western Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 105-91. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.