Teams eyeing a seventh-place finish at the 2023 Cayman Islands Classic meet when the Loyola Marymount Lions face the Florida International Panthers at John Gray Gymnasium at George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount is coming off a 74-69 loss to Oakland on Monday, while FIU dropped an 80-69 decision to Marshall in the second game of the tournament. The Lions (2-3), have outscored their opponents 422-377, thanks to blowout wins over Westcliff and Jackson State. The Panthers, meanwhile, are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The game will tip off at 11 a.m. ET. Loyola Marymount is averaging 84.4 points per game, while FIU averages 71.7. The Lions are 6-point favorites in the latest FIU vs. Loyola Marymount odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Loyola Marymount vs. FIU picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season

Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Loyola Marymount vs. FIU:

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida International spread: Loyola Marymount -6

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida International over/under: 151.5 points

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida International money line: Loyola Marymount -279, Florida International +223

LM: The Lions have outscored their opponents by 45 points this season

FIU: The Panthers have been outscored by 56 points in 2023-24

Why Loyola Marymount can cover

Senior guard Justice Hill has scored in double figures in four of five games for the Lions, including a 24-point effort on Sunday in an 86-76 loss to Stephen F. Austin. It was his second 20-plus game in a row. Hill is in his first year with the Lions after spending 2022-23 at LSU. He played at Murray State the two seasons prior to that. In his four-year career, he has started 65 of 94 games he has appeared in, averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds. This year he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and one rebound per game.

Senior guard Justin Wright is coming off a 12-point effort on Monday. He opened the tournament by scoring 14 points, dishing out three assists, making two steals and grabbing two rebounds in Sunday's loss to Stephen F. Austin. He has reached double-figure scoring in four of five games. He is in his first season with the Lions after spending the past three years at North Carolina Central.

Why FIU can cover

Sophomore guard Arturo Dean is among the Panthers' top scorers. He has reached double figures in each of the last five games, including an 11-point, six-rebound and four-assist effort in Monday's loss to Marshall. For the season, he is averaging 13 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and 3.3 steals in 29 minutes of action. He is in his second season with the program, and finished 2022-23 by averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

Sophomore guard Dashon Gittens is averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals through the first six games of the season. His best performance so far was a 20-point, eight-rebound and five-assist effort in an 83-74 win over Houston Christian last Wednesday. In 24 career starts and 36 appearances at Florida International, Gittens is averaging 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He averaged 6.9 points last season.

How to make FIU vs. Loyola Marymount picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points.

So who wins Loyola Marymount vs. FIU, and which side of the spread is the better value?