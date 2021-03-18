Wake up, it's time for Madness!

The NCAA Tournament is FINALLY here -- a declaration that we haven't been able to make for two years at this point. The tourney gets underway later today with the First Four play-in games and it promises to be a party, so I hope you brought your dancing shoes. This morning we're going to do some last-second prep and help anyone that has yet to fill out their bracket(s). Speaking of which, there's still time for you to get in on our CBS Sports Bracket Games!

We're also gonna spend some time recapping Champions League and NFL free agency happenings, so we've got a full plate this morning. Hope you're hungry, my friend! Let's eat.

📰 What you need to know

1. Last-second tips for filling out your bracket 🏀

March Madness starts in mere hours and you still haven't filled out a bracket. What are you waiting for? Maybe you just forgot. Maybe you're still weighing which team(s) you want to put your faith behind. Maybe you haven't watched much college basketball this season and really have no idea what you're doing but don't want to feel left out. No judgment here.

Whatever the case, I'm here to help. Let our simple five-step strategy guide set you up for success:

Avoid picking a No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1: A logical place to begin! Only once in the history of the tournament has a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed. There's VERY little reason to believe it will happen this year, especially because every top seed is favored by at least 20 points right now. Don't do it!



A logical place to begin! Only once in the history of the tournament has a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed. There's VERY little reason to believe it will happen this year, especially because every top seed is favored by at least 20 points right now. Don't do it! Pick at least one No. 12 seed to upset a No. 5 seed: For whatever reason, 12-over-5 is usually the go-to upset. Half of the 5 vs. 12 matchups in the 2019 NCAA Tournament were won by 12 seeds. Historically, 12 seeds win this game nearly 36% of the time, so you might be able to give yourself a leg up on the competition by locking in a 12-over-5 (our Kyle Boone likes No. 12 Oregon State over No. 5 Tennessee )

For whatever reason, 12-over-5 is usually the go-to upset. Half of the 5 vs. 12 matchups in the 2019 NCAA Tournament were won by 12 seeds. Historically, 12 seeds win this game nearly 36% of the time, so you might be able to give yourself a leg up on the competition by locking in a 12-over-5 (our Kyle Boone likes ) A "First Four" team will (most likely) advance: Since the NCAA expanded the tournament field to 68 in 2011, four teams have advanced from the "First Four" play-in game to at least the Sweet 16. This year, Michigan State, UCLA, Drake and Wichita State are the first four ( and Boone likes MSU )

Since the NCAA expanded the tournament field to 68 in 2011, four teams have advanced from the "First Four" play-in game to at least the Sweet 16. This year, Michigan State, UCLA, Drake and Wichita State are the first four ( ) Beware of Gonzaga: As much fun as it may be to pick against a top-seed, you should be buying in on the Zags. They went undefeated during the regular season and are playing in a relatively weak region. Don't punish yourself by going against them

As much fun as it may be to pick against a top-seed, you should be buying in on the Zags. They went undefeated during the regular season and are playing in a relatively weak region. Don't punish yourself by going against them Bet on a No. 1 seed: Again, it's not super exciting to pick a No. 1 seed to win it all, but it's a smart play. Since 2000, 14 of the tournament's winners were No. 1 seeds, including seven in the last decade (and three in a row). Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois and Baylor are all strong plays here

If you're looking for some vital team stats and player stats while going through your matchups, we've got you covered there as well. Our experts have also shared their own personal brackets, so you can look to them for guidance ... or mock them when their bracket crumbles. The choice is yours.

2. Champions League roundup: Bayern Munich, Chelsea advance ⚽

Chelsea FC

After Manchester City and Real Madrid advanced through to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, we had two final matches to close out the Round of 16 yesterday. Bayern Munich advanced after beating Lazio on Wednesday (and winning 6-2 on aggregate) and, after a tight first leg, Chelsea delivered a statement win over Atletico Madrid to advance.

Our James Benge says that Chelsea's performance yesterday should serve as a warning shot to the remaining teams in the tournament. They're legitimate contenders.

Benge: "Chelsea had just meted out on Atletico Madrid what the Spaniards have been perfecting for nine years under their current manager. Thomas Tuchel seems to have built a decent approximation of that approach in a few months, albeit one that uses possession as a weapon, enough to take his side to a commanding 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. It's a win that will serve as a shot across the bows to the other seven teams left in this contest. Eliminating a serial contender like Atleti in such comprehensive fashion ought to mark this team out as serious contenders."



The Round of 16 is officially in the books and now eight teams remain in the UCL: Bayern, Chelsea, Dortmund, Porto, PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City. The quarterfinals don't get underway until next month, but first the four matchups will be set with the quarterfinal draw tomorrow.

3. Grading NFL free agency moves 🏈



USATSI

Yesterday officially marked the beginning of a new NFL league year, which means that free agency contracts agreed to earlier in the week (during the legal tampering period) were able to be finalized. And while free agency is still far from over, there was a TON of action over the first three days. Now is as good a time as any to grade how teams have fared during this first wave.

Let's highlight a couple big winners and losers:

Winner: Washington Football Team (Grade: A) -- They found a necessary upgrade at QB in Ryan Fitzpatrick and gave him an additional weapon with WR Curtis Samuel. They also retained OG Brandon Scherff and K Dustin Hopkins while boosting the defense by signing CB William Jackson

-- They found a necessary upgrade at QB in and gave him an additional weapon with They also retained and while boosting the defense by signing Loser: Chicago Bears (Grade: D+) -- They franchise tagged WR Allen Robinson, but is it even going to matter considering their solution at quarterback was ... Andy Dalton ? Bears fans better hope that there's a rabbit still in the hat

-- They franchise tagged but is it even going to matter considering their solution at quarterback was ... ? Bears fans better hope that there's a rabbit still in the hat Winner: Kansas City Chiefs (Grade: A) - They haven't done a ton but that might be okay considering they've made two straight Super Bowls. They did add OG Joe Thuney and OT Kyle Long , which should help them accomplish their top priority of protecting Patrick Mahomes

They haven't done a ton but that might be okay considering they've made two straight Super Bowls. They did add and , which should help them accomplish their top priority of protecting Patrick Mahomes Loser: Seattle Seahawks (Grade: C) -- They signed TE Gerald Everett and traded for Raiders OL Gabe Jackson, but is it going to be enough to keep Russell Wilson happy?

You can find the rest of the league's teams right here, but be warned: some of them still have incomplete grades because of inactivity. One of those teams? The Philadelphia Eagles, though you can plan on them skyrocketing to the top of the list (and potentially winning the offseason) if they manage to pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson.

4. No coaches, no problem for Rangers 🏒

USATSI

The New York Rangers got some bad news yesterday when it was revealed that head coach David Quinn and his entire coaching staff would be forced to miss Wednesday's game against the Flyers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Or at least that seemed like bad news.

The Rangers called up the coaching staff from their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack (a group that had a combined zero games of NHL head coaching experience) and, as it turns out, the Rangers were just fine with the new guys. They were actually historically fine.

New York absolutely smoked the Flyers 9-0 -- including SEVEN goals in the second period alone

-- including alone Mika Zibanejad became the second player in NHL history to record six points in a period (three goals and three assists). He had three goals through the first 27 games of the season, and he picked up three in 10 minutes on Thursday



became (three goals and three assists). He had of the season, and he picked up Zibanejad became the first player in NHL history to have a natural hat trick , score all 3 types of goals (power play, shorthanded, even strength) and have at least three assists in the same game . Again, he did it all in one period



, score all 3 types of goals (power play, shorthanded, even strength) and have . Again, he did it It's the first time the Rangers have scored nine or more goals in a game since 1998

I'll be honest, I was desperately rooting for the Rangers to continue pouring it on in the third period. Through the first 40 minutes, it was looking like the single-greatest ass-kicking I've ever seen in professional sports. It didn't quite get there over the final 20, but, still, my lord ... what a bloodbath.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did a pretty good job summing things up after the game: "Couldn't defend and couldn't make a play. I'm truly embarrassed."

Not sure whose seat should be hotter this morning, Vigneault's or Quinn's.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch today

USATSI

🏀 Drake vs. Wichita State, 6:27 p.m. | TV: TBS

🏒 Wild vs. Avalanche, 9 p.m. | COL -160 | TV: NHL.tv

🏀 UCLA vs. Michigan State, 9:57 p.m. | TV: TBS

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

Ja Morant burned Jimmy Butler and went coast-to-coast for the game-winning bucket in the final seconds of the Grizzlies' win over Miami