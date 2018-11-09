Five-star Class of 2019 center Will Baker commits to Texas over UCLA
Baker picked the Longhorns over UCLA and held more than a dozen offers in total
Five-star Class of 2019 center prospect Will Baker committed Thursday evening to Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns over UCLA.
Baker, a 7-foot recruit from Westlake High School in the shadows of the University of Texas in Austin, held more than a dozen offers in total from the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Georgetown, Stanford, Kansas and others. He says he picked the Longhorns over other suitors because of his confidence in Smart's ability to utilize him on offense.
"I feel like I'd be successful there and he'd really utilize my offensive abilities," Baker told 247Sports. "I think I fit in with the guys really well there, the other players, and I'm looking forward to playing with Matt Coleman. He's a pass-first point guard and I'm looking forward to that."
Baker made visits to both UCLA and Texas in the month of August, but the Horns' persistence in prioritizing after becoming the first to offer him in early 2017 eventually paid off.
Baker's commitment gives Texas the No. 10 recruiting class in 2019 and the first five-star pledge of the cycle for Smart and his staff. He joins a star-studded class that includes commitments already from two four-star talents in Kai Jones and Donovan Williams.
