Five-star forward Jalen Johnson commits to Duke over Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin
Duke now boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2020 cycle with its second five-star addition
Duke's coaching staff is celebrating Independence Day with a unique firework of their own. The Blue Devils on Thursday landed a commitment from five-star small forward Jalen Johnson, the No. 4 overall player in the 247Sports Composite. Johnson committed to Duke over a final list that included Arizona, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
"I picked them because how much of a priority I was for them and the potential they see in me," he told 247Sports of why he made the decision. "It was just a different vibe that I got with them and it was just great since my first conversation with them."
Johnson, a star 2020 prospect from Milwaukee, is the No. 1 small forward in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player coming out of the state in his classification.
Johnson is the second recruit to choose Duke in the 2020 recruiting cycle, but the highest-ranked thus far. He joins five-star point guard Jeremy Roach, who committed in May, giving Duke the current No. 1 recruiting class in 2020.
