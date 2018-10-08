Five-star forward Wendell Moore commits to Duke over North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest

Five-star forward prospect Wendell Moore, a Class of 2019 standout from North Carolina, announced his commitment Monday evening to the Duke Blue Devils over NC State, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He is the first verbal commitment for Duke in the 2019 cycle.

Moore is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound small forward regarded as the top prospect in the state and a consensus top-30 player nationally.

"It's always been a dream of mine, ever since I was little Duke has always been my favorite school," Moore told 247Sports. "So when I was there I was just thinking that, that could be me wearing that Duke jersey and it was a surreal moment."

The Blue Devils have put together the No. 1 recruiting class nationally in the last three years and in four of the last five years, and Moore's commitment gives them a good start to repeating that success.

Duke's class now ranks 57th nationally and sixth in the ACC, but the class is far from finished. In addition to Moore, Duke remains heavily involved in the recruitment of five-stars Vernon Carey, Isaiah Stewart and Cole Anthony.