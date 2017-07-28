Five-star freshman Mitchell Robinson bolts Western Kentucky two weeks after enrolling

Mitchell Robinson, a five-star freshman enrolled at Western Kentucky, has unexpectedly left the school's campus in Bowling Green and created an uncertain future with the Hilltoppers, a source told CBS Sports on Friday.

The source said Robinson had been attending classes and working out for the past two weeks but then didn't show up for a scheduled workout Thursday, at which point the WKU staff went to check on him. His room was empty, according to the source.

"It had been cleaned out," the source said.

According to the source, nobody at Western Kentucky has spoken with Robinson or his mother since Robinson left campus. If he wants to play Division I basketball at all this season, his only option now -- without getting an unusual waiver from the NCAA -- would be to return to Western Kentucky because he has already been enrolled and practicing at the Conference USA school. Playing overseas would be the most likely professional option, a source told CBS Sports.

Robinson was a McDonald's All-American and the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2017, which makes him the highest-rated prospect to ever enroll at Western Kentucky. His godfather, Shammond Williams, was on WKU coach Rick Stansbury's staff when he committed in July 2016. But Williams left Stansbury's staff last month, which immediately brought into question whether Robinson would follow through on his commitment. And now he's gone and not responding to anyone on the WKU staff, a source said.