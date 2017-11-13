Five-star PG Darius Garland commits to Vanderbilt over Kentucky, Indiana, UCLA

It's not often a blue-chip basketball prospect picks another school over Kentucky, but that's what happened Monday when five-star point guard Darius Garland committed to Vanderbilt.

Garland, a top-10 player in the Class of 2018, chose the Commodores over offers from Indiana, UCLA and Kentucky, among others, citing a wish to stay close to home as the main reason for his decision.

"Me and my family had a long conversation a couple of weeks and they really wanted me to stay home," Garland told Scout. "Me and Bryce Drew had a long conversation and we've been knowing each other a while now since he's been at [a school in] Indiana. It was the best fit for me."

Garland is the highest rated prospect to ever commit to Vanderbilt. Class of 2009 guard John Jenkins previously held that honor, according to the 247Sports index.

Garland is the second verbal commitment for Bryce Drew in the 2018 class along with four-star small forward Aaron Nesmith. The Commodores' recruiting class currently ranks 30th nationally and fifth in the SEC, behind LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas.