Five-star point guard Tre Jones commits to Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils

Tre Jones, a five-star recruit from Minnesota, publicly announced Sunday that he will follow the same path as his brother -- former Duke standout Tyus Jones -- and play college basketball for Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils.

"I just feel like it's the best fit for myself with everything -- from the coaching staff to the team and the guys they have there," Jones told Scout.com. "The campus, just everything about them, is the best fit for me overall."

Jones is considered the ninth-best prospect in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-2 point guard picked Duke over reported offers from Arizona, Baylor, Memphis, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA and USC. He's expected to sign in November and play for the Blue Devils starting in the 2018-19 season.

Krzyzewski has enrolled a top-two recruiting class each of the past four years and and is now on his way to doing it again. He and his staff are heavily involved with Marvin Bagley (No. 1 in 2018), R.J. Barrett (No. 3 in 2018), Cameron Reddish (No. 5 in 2018) and Darius Garland (No. 10 in 2018) -- though it should be noted Bagley is attempting to graduate early, enroll this month and play college basketball this season. Whether he'll be able to accomplish as much -- his decision is scheduled for Monday night -- remains unclear.

Either way, Duke is now set at point guard for the 2018-19 season regardless of whether five-star freshman Trevon Duval enters the NBA Draft after one year of college. And, once enrolled, Jones will try to do what his brother did two years ago -- i.e., lead the Blue Devils to 30-plus victories and a national championship.