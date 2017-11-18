Five-star prospect Anfernee Simons might skip college, enter NBA Draft

Five-star Class of 2018 shooting guard prospect Anfernee Simons is strongly considering entering his name in the 2018 NBA Draft despite not having played in college, according to ESPN.

Simons, a former Louisville pledge, is ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the 2018 class and the top prospect at his position, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is currently doing a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Florida after having graduated from high school last year and will be 19 years old in June, which satisfies the requirements that he would need to be draft eligible. He can also play in college if he chooses.

"If the opportunity was there and enough teams wanted me then I would strongly consider it," Simons told 247Sports about his looming decision about entering the draft or attending college. "I'm probably leaning towards college right now."

Simons opened up his recruitment and backed away from his original Louisville commitment shortly after the FBI investigation that linked Louisville to nefarious recruitment and saw the school part ways with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. According to 247Sports, Simons is being recruited heavily by Florida, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He holds nearly 20 scholarship offers including Florida State, UCLA, Alabama and LSU, among others.

Although Simons isn't a lock for a lottery position should he enter the draft and make himself available, he's certainly an intriguing prospect that would leave NBA teams curious about the uber-talented, do-it-all combo guard. Despite the likelihood that he will be a project in need of development before being able to contribute meaningfully in the league, he could be an interesting prospect to draft and stash long term in the G-League.