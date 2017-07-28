Five-star prospect Marvin Bagley III to visit UCLA; still mulling reclassification
No. 1 prospect in Class of 2018 visited Duke, is visiting USC now and will visit Arizona next week
Marvin Bagley III, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018, has scheduled a visit to UCLA for next month, a source confirmed to CBS Sports on Friday.
The 6-foot-10 forward has already visited Duke, is currently visiting USC and will visit Arizona next week. The UCLA visit will follow the Arizona visit, a source told CBS Sports. ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi tweeted Friday that the specific dates for the UCLA visit will be Aug. 10-12, and Biancardi also confirmed what CBS Sports reported earlier this month -- that Bagley is exploring the possibility of reclassifying in an attempt to play college basketball this season.
Bagley is a five-star, highly-skilled athlete from Arizona who attends school in California at Sierra Canyon High, which is 23 miles from UCLA's campus and 28 miles from USC's campus. His father, Marvin Bagley Jr., is from Durham, N.C. -- the point being that there are geographical ties to each of the four universities Bagley is believed to be seriously considering.
If Bagley successfully graduates early, he would then become eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft. Multiple scouts have told CBS Sports that he would, if available, immediately shoot to the top of their big boards -- above Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic and everybody else already set to be in next year's NBA Draft.
