Five-star prospect Scottie Lewis commits to Florida over Kentucky
Mike White has had a stellar run over the past month and his Gators now boast a top-20 nationally ranked recruiting class
Five-star small forward prospect Scottie Lewis, the No. 11 overall player in the 2019 classification, committed Tuesday to Mike White and the Florida Gators.
Lewis informed Brian Snow of 247Sports of his decision, and credited White and his staff for generating a family-like vibe he was comfortable entering. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander also confirmed the news.
"I just felt very comfortable there," Lewis told 247Sports. "I have relationships with all of the players and all of the coaches. There was no place where I had a better relationship with the coaches, and everything just felt like a family atmosphere."
Lewis held two dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Kentucky, Arizona, Cal, UConn, Kansas, Maryland and others, but in the end he chose the Gators, who were first to recruit him and were consistently involved with him over the past three years, over John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.
It's a recruiting win that holds significant merit not only because of Lewis' stature as a McDonald's All-American, but that he chose UF over Kentucky, a program that consistently reels in talent of Lewis' caliber.
Lewis' commitment to the Gators continues a wave of momentum Florida is carrying into the fall. He is the second five-star pledge of 2019 for UF alongside Tre Mann, and the third top-40 pledge of the cycle.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adidas exec to throw teams under bus
Tuesday's opening statements likely created NCAA issues for Oregon, Arizona and others
-
College basketball trial gets underway
The legal team representing former Adidas executive James Gatto made some serious allegations...
-
Who could be mentioned in hoops trial
The goal in naming the NBA players was to cast a wide net and weed out those with potential...
-
The 21 top early non-conference games
Mark your calendars for these early-season games that will get you ready for March Madness
-
LaMelo Ball ejected for slapping player
Ball didn't take kindly to his foe's gesture of tapping his head, and slapped his opponent...
-
Ex-UConn coach Ollie faces NCAA scrutiny
The NCAA completed its yearlong probe into UConn's program and Ollie's involvement in prior...