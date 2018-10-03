Five-star prospect Scottie Lewis commits to Florida over Kentucky

Five-star small forward prospect Scottie Lewis, the No. 11 overall player in the 2019 classification, committed Tuesday to Mike White and the Florida Gators.

Lewis informed Brian Snow of 247Sports of his decision, and credited White and his staff for generating a family-like vibe he was comfortable entering. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander also confirmed the news.

"I just felt very comfortable there," Lewis told 247Sports. "I have relationships with all of the players and all of the coaches. There was no place where I had a better relationship with the coaches, and everything just felt like a family atmosphere."

Lewis held two dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Kentucky, Arizona, Cal, UConn, Kansas, Maryland and others, but in the end he chose the Gators, who were first to recruit him and were consistently involved with him over the past three years, over John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

It's a recruiting win that holds significant merit not only because of Lewis' stature as a McDonald's All-American, but that he chose UF over Kentucky, a program that consistently reels in talent of Lewis' caliber.

Lewis' commitment to the Gators continues a wave of momentum Florida is carrying into the fall. He is the second five-star pledge of 2019 for UF alongside Tre Mann, and the third top-40 pledge of the cycle.