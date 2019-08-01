Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp says he will skip college to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft

Beauchamp is the latest high school player who plans to skip college and enter the NBA Draft

Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp, the No. 24 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the Class of 2020, intends to skip college and will enter into a 12-month training program in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft, according to 247Sports. Beauchamp, a 6-foot-6, 175 pound small forward, will be a senior in high school this upcoming year at Dream City Christian -- a prep school in Glendale, Ariz. -- before beginning his pro preparation.

Beauchamp says he will attend a program called Chameleon BX, a San Francisco-based development academy that claims on its website to be "a personalized 12-month program to prepare elite athletes for the NBA Draft." Beauchamp has committed nearly a year before he'll enter the program with the firm belief that it will afford him a better opportunity than college.

"I think it's a better opportunity for me than college," he told 247Sports. "I think it's better. The training, and living a pro life for the whole 12 months. I think it'll prepare me more than college.

Skipping college for top-end high school prospects has become en vogue in recent years, but sitting out to train is a relatively new concept. Last year, five-star Syracuse pledge Darius Bazley blazed the trail before being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Others -- like RJ Hampton, LaMelo Ball and Terrance Ferguson -- have chosen to skip college and play overseas before making the leap to the NBA.

Beauchamp holds scholarship offers from Alabama, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Arizona and others. A Washington native, he was considered a Huskies lean, according to his 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction prior to his announcement.

Our Latest Stories