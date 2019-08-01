Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp says he will skip college to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft
Beauchamp is the latest high school player who plans to skip college and enter the NBA Draft
Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp, the No. 24 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the Class of 2020, intends to skip college and will enter into a 12-month training program in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft, according to 247Sports. Beauchamp, a 6-foot-6, 175 pound small forward, will be a senior in high school this upcoming year at Dream City Christian -- a prep school in Glendale, Ariz. -- before beginning his pro preparation.
Beauchamp says he will attend a program called Chameleon BX, a San Francisco-based development academy that claims on its website to be "a personalized 12-month program to prepare elite athletes for the NBA Draft." Beauchamp has committed nearly a year before he'll enter the program with the firm belief that it will afford him a better opportunity than college.
"I think it's a better opportunity for me than college," he told 247Sports. "I think it's better. The training, and living a pro life for the whole 12 months. I think it'll prepare me more than college.
Skipping college for top-end high school prospects has become en vogue in recent years, but sitting out to train is a relatively new concept. Last year, five-star Syracuse pledge Darius Bazley blazed the trail before being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Others -- like RJ Hampton, LaMelo Ball and Terrance Ferguson -- have chosen to skip college and play overseas before making the leap to the NBA.
Beauchamp holds scholarship offers from Alabama, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Arizona and others. A Washington native, he was considered a Huskies lean, according to his 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction prior to his announcement.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Early bracket projection
The Spartans are the overall No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's first look at next season's bracke...
-
UW ties could steer 5-star Banchero
The mother and father of Banchero, the No. 4 player in the Class of 2021, both played sports...
-
Top PG recruit shuns shoe companies
After growing up in Alaska, Nix has evolved into a five-star player -- yet no one knows which...
-
Longtime KU radio announcer dies at 95
Falkenstien called KU basketball and football for 60 years before retiring in 2006
-
ASU lands commitment from younger Bagley
Arizona State adds Marcus Bagley, a top-50 recruit who is the younger brother of the Kings'...
-
Committed players turn into recruiters
After a recruit pledges to a school, they get to work on bringing in other top prospects to...