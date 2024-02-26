Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-19, Florida A&M 5-20
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $283.00
What to Know
Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.
Florida A&M came into Saturday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-65 victory over the Hornets. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Alabama A&M's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 63-61.
Even though they lost, Alabama A&M were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
The Rattlers' win bumped their record up to 5-20. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-19.
While only Florida A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Alabama A&M is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Florida A&M's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).
Florida A&M came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played on February 3rd, falling 73-61. Will Florida A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Alabama A&M is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 142.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Alabama A&M 73 vs. Florida A&M 61
- Feb 20, 2023 - Florida A&M 77 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Jan 28, 2023 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Mar 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Feb 21, 2022 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Florida A&M 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida A&M 65 vs. Alabama A&M 60