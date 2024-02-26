Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-19, Florida A&M 5-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Florida A&M came into Saturday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-65 victory over the Hornets. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Alabama A&M's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 63-61.

Even though they lost, Alabama A&M were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Rattlers' win bumped their record up to 5-20. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-19.

While only Florida A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Alabama A&M is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Florida A&M's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Florida A&M came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played on February 3rd, falling 73-61. Will Florida A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Alabama A&M is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.