Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-15, Florida A&M 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Florida A&M's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 81-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 90-78 win over the Panthers. That 12 points margin sets a new team best for Alcorn State this season.

The Rattlers' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 3-15.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Alcorn State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Florida A&M is playing as the underdog, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Florida A&M couldn't quite finish off Alcorn State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 67-64. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 2-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.