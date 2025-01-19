Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Florida A&M looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arkansas Pine Bluff 49-28. This matchup looks nothing like the tight 99-97 margin from Florida A&M's win over Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous head-to-head back in January of 2024.

Florida A&M has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-13, Florida A&M 3-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff will head out to face Florida A&M after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Arkansas Pine Bluff took a 75-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Prairie View.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 79-72 to Grambling State.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-13. As for Florida A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 3-11.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 8-5 against the spread, Florida A&M has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff is only 5-9 ATS.

Arkansas Pine Bluff skirted past Florida A&M 99-97 in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas Pine Bluff since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Florida A&M is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Florida A&M.