Halftime Report

Florida A&M is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Jackson State.

Florida A&M came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Jackson State 8-11, Florida A&M 3-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Rattlers couldn't handle the Braves and fell 76-67. Florida A&M has struggled against Alcorn State recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Jackson State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-71 to the Wildcats. Jackson State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Jackson State were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Rattlers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Florida A&M came up short against Jackson State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 69-58. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Florida A&M.