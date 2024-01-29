Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Jackson State 8-11, Florida A&M 3-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Al Lawson Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Jackson State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-71 to the Wildcats. Jackson State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Jackson State were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Braves by a score of 76-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida A&M in their matchups with Alcorn State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 8-11. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-14 record this season.

Jackson State was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-58. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Florida A&M.

  • Feb 11, 2023 - Jackson State 69 vs. Florida A&M 58
  • Jan 23, 2023 - Jackson State 59 vs. Florida A&M 58
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Florida A&M 56
  • Jan 24, 2022 - Florida A&M 67 vs. Jackson State 64