Jackson State Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Jackson State 8-11, Florida A&M 3-14

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Al Lawson Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Jackson State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-71 to the Wildcats. Jackson State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Jackson State were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Braves by a score of 76-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida A&M in their matchups with Alcorn State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 8-11. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-14 record this season.

Jackson State was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-58. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Florida A&M.