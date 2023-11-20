Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Oregon 3-0, Florida A&M 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

What to Know

Florida A&M has been on the road for three straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Oregon Ducks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Florida A&M might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Tuesday.

Florida A&M was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 89-68 loss at the hands of the Gators.

The losing side was boosted by Love Bettis, who scored 24 points along with 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Shannon Grant, who scored 15 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, Oregon waltzed into Friday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They were the clear victor by a 92-67 margin over the Tigers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Oregon did.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to Keeshawn Barthelemy, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jesse Zarzuela, who scored 14 points along with 4 assists.

The Rattlers bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Ducks, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Florida A&M was dealt a punishing 80-45 loss at the hands of Oregon in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Florida A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Oregon has won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 5 years.