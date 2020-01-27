Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven model

The Norfolk State Spartans and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Echols Hall. Norfolk State is 9-11 overall and 6-2 at home, while Florida A&M is 6-12 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Spartans have won five consecutive games. The Rattlers have won four of their past five. The Spartans are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M odds, while the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spartans vs. Rattlers spread: Spartans -5.5

Spartans vs. Rattlers over-under: 130.5 points

Spartans vs. Rattlers money line: Norfolk State -245, Florida A&M 183

What you need to know about Norfolk State

The Spartans strolled past South Carolina State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 73-62. Jermaine Bishop led the way for Norfolk State with 17 points. Chris Ford finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Devante Carter and Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds each.

Bishop leads the Spartans in scoring at 14 points per game. He has scored 17 or more points in six consecutive outings.

What you need to know about Florida A&M

It was close when Florida A&M and Howard clashed on Saturday, but Florida A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 87-83. Rod Melton Jr. matched his career high with 27 points. MJ Randolph had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. DJ Jones and Nasir Core had 12 points each. The Rattlers trailed 58-51 but stormed back to take a 65-63 advantage and never trailed again.

