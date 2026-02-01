A pair of top-25 SEC foes will square off on Sunday afternoon as the Alabama Crimson Tide visit the Florida Gators. No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 4-3 SEC) has won three of its last four, most recently rolling over Missouri, 90-64, on Tuesday. No. 19 Florida (15-6, 6-2 SEC) has won six of its last seven, including a dominating 95-48 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday. The Tide lead the all-time series with 77 wins versus 74 losses.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators have won each of the last four meetings. The latest Alabama vs. Florida odds have the Gators as 7.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 174.5. Before making any Florida vs. Alabama picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Alabama vs. Florida 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Florida vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Florida spread: Florida -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alabama vs. Florida over/under: 174.5 points Alabama vs. Florida money line: Florida -334, Alabama +263 Alabama vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Florida vs. Alabama picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. Florida 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (174.5 points). The Under is on a run for both programs as each team has failed to reach the total in each of its last three games. That is simply par for the course for the Gators, as the Under is 13-8 for them this season, with 70% of their home games going under.

As for Bama, the controversial return of 7-foot center Charles Bediako has fortified the defense. The Tide have allowed just 71.5 points in his two games, compared to giving up 85.0 points over their first five SEC games. Also, both teams protect the rim like few others as each ranks in the top 20 in blocks per game. The model projects a combined total of 171 points as the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Florida vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Florida spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.