The defending national champion and third-ranked Florida Gators open their 2025-26 men's college basketball season against the 13th-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Monday night in a 2025 Hall of Fame Series matchup. Florida is coming off their third-ever national championship, while Arizona is in pursuit of its first since 1997. The Gators, who finished 36-4 a year ago, placed second in the Southeastern Conference at 14-4, one game behind Auburn. The Wildcats, meanwhile, who tied for third at 14-6 in the Big 12, were 24-13 overall in 2024-25.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 2-2, with Arizona winning the last meeting 65-64 on Dec. 15, 2012. The Gators are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5.

Florida vs. Arizona spread: Florida -3.5 Florida vs. Arizona over/under: 163.5 points Florida vs. Arizona money line: Florida -182, Arizona +150

Why Arizona can cover

Senior guard Jaden Bradley is the Wildcats' top returning scorer from a year ago. In 37 games, all starts, he was Arizona's second-leading scorer in 2024-25, averaging 12.1 points per game. He also averaged 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.1 minutes. He scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 103-88 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 15, 2024.

Also returning is senior forward Tobe Awaka. In 37 games, including 36 as a starter, he averaged eight points and 7.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes of action. He connected on 64.6% of his field goals, including 40% from 3-point range. In a second-round East Region matchup against Oregon in last spring's NCAA Tournament, he registered a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in an 87-83 win.

Why Florida can cover

Despite losing their top three scorers to the NBA Draft, the Gators return their top four rebounders from last year's championship team. One of those players is junior forward Alex Condon. In 37 games last season, including 35 starts, he averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks. He posted seven double-doubles in 2024-25.

Another top returner for Florida is junior forward Thomas Haugh. In 40 games a year ago, including five starts, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.5 minutes. He connected on 48.5% of his field goals, including 34% from 3-point range, and 79.4% of his free throws. He had 13 double-figure scoring games over the final 18 of his sophomore season, after posting eight in his first 58 career games.

How to make Florida vs. Arizona picks

