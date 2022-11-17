Who's Playing

Bryant @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Bryant 2-0; Florida Atlantic 2-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at FAU Arena.

On Monday, Florida Atlantic narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Florida Gators 76-74. The Owls' guard Johnell Davis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bryant didn't have too much trouble with the Dartmouth Big Green on the road this past Friday as they won 89-70.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 2-1 and Bryant to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.