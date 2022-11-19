Who's Playing

Detroit @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Detroit 2-1; Florida Atlantic 3-1

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls on the road at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at FAU Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Titans and the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with an 88-74 win at home.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic didn't have too much trouble with the Bryant Bulldogs at home on Thursday as they won 85-74.

Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Detroit is now 2-1 while Florida Atlantic sits at 3-1. The Titans are 0-1 after wins this year, the Owls 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 11-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.