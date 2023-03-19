Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Florida Atlantic

Regular Season Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 21-15; Florida Atlantic 32-3

What to Know

The #25 Florida Atlantic Owls and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are set to clash at 7:45 p.m. ET March 19 at Nationwide Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Owls earned some more postseason success in their contest on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Memphis Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Florida Atlantic got double-digit scores from four players: forward Giancarlo Rosado (15), guard Johnell Davis (12), guard Alijah Martin (10), and guard Bryan Greenlee (10).

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory. Forward Sean Moore (19 points) was the top scorer for Fairleigh Dickinson.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida Atlantic have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 18th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.