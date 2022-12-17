Who's Playing

Florida International @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Florida International 4-5; Florida Atlantic 9-1

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Atlantic Owls and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. Florida International is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Florida Atlantic at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida International received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 71-59 to the Howard Bison.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic made easy work of the St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats on Wednesday and carried off a 97-74 victory.

Florida International is now 4-5 while Florida Atlantic sits at 9-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Owls' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 82.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 15 games against Florida International.