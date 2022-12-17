Who's Playing
Florida International @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Florida International 4-5; Florida Atlantic 9-1
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Atlantic Owls and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. Florida International is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Florida Atlantic at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls will be strutting in after a victory while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Florida International received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 71-59 to the Howard Bison.
Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic made easy work of the St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats on Wednesday and carried off a 97-74 victory.
Florida International is now 4-5 while Florida Atlantic sits at 9-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Owls' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 23rd most points per game in college basketball at 82.5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 15 games against Florida International.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 84 vs. Florida International 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 71 vs. Florida International 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 107 vs. Florida International 63
- Jan 14, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 81 vs. Florida International 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - Florida International 66 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida International 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Florida International 79 vs. Florida Atlantic 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 89 vs. Florida International 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Florida International 78 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Florida International 72
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida International 58 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Jan 26, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Florida International 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Florida International 71 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Florida International 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 59