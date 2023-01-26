Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 13-7; Florida Atlantic 19-1

What to Know

The #21 Florida Atlantic Owls lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 57-70 and 79-87, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Florida Atlantic and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic netted a 67-59 win over the Texas-El Paso Miners this past Saturday. It was another big night for Florida Atlantic's guard Johnell Davis, who had 20 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. strolled past the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 68-51.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 19-1 and the Blue Raiders to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and Middle Tenn. clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.