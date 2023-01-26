Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 13-7; Florida Atlantic 19-1
What to Know
The #21 Florida Atlantic Owls lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 57-70 and 79-87, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Florida Atlantic and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Florida Atlantic netted a 67-59 win over the Texas-El Paso Miners this past Saturday. It was another big night for Florida Atlantic's guard Johnell Davis, who had 20 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. strolled past the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 68-51.
Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 19-1 and the Blue Raiders to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and Middle Tenn. clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 87 vs. Florida Atlantic 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 05, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 54
- Mar 04, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Middle Tenn. 50
- Jan 16, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 97 vs. Middle Tenn. 94
- Jan 05, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 61 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 04, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 93 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 03, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Feb 04, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 73