Who's Playing

North Texas @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: North Texas 14-3; Florida Atlantic 15-1

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. The Mean Green skirted by Louisiana Tech 67-65 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kai Huntsberry with 0:04 left to play. The top scorer for North Texas was guard Tylor Perry (21 points).

Speaking of close games: Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, sneaking past 77-73. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Florida International made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Owls got double-digit scores from four players: guard Johnell Davis (17), guard Alijah Martin (12), guard Nicholas Boyd (12), and guard Michael Forrest (12).

The wins brought the Mean Green up to 14-3 and Florida Atlantic to 15-1. North Texas is 10-3 after wins this year, Florida Atlantic 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.