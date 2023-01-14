Who's Playing
North Texas @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: North Texas 14-3; Florida Atlantic 15-1
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. The Mean Green skirted by Louisiana Tech 67-65 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kai Huntsberry with 0:04 left to play. The top scorer for North Texas was guard Tylor Perry (21 points).
Speaking of close games: Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, sneaking past 77-73. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Florida International made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Owls got double-digit scores from four players: guard Johnell Davis (17), guard Alijah Martin (12), guard Nicholas Boyd (12), and guard Michael Forrest (12).
The wins brought the Mean Green up to 14-3 and Florida Atlantic to 15-1. North Texas is 10-3 after wins this year, Florida Atlantic 13-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 50 vs. North Texas 46
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Texas 54 vs. Florida Atlantic 51
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Florida Atlantic 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 60 vs. North Texas 54
- Feb 14, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 57 vs. North Texas 47
- Feb 24, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 74 vs. North Texas 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - North Texas 59 vs. Florida Atlantic 53
- Feb 09, 2017 - North Texas 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Texas 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 62