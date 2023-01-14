Who's Playing

North Texas @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: North Texas 14-3; Florida Atlantic 15-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, sneaking past 77-73. The Owls got double-digit scores from four players: guard Johnell Davis (17), guard Alijah Martin (12), guard Nicholas Boyd (12), and guard Michael Forrest (12).

Speaking of close games: the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas skirted by Louisiana Tech 67-65 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Kai Huntsberry with 0:04 left to play. Guard Tylor Perry (21 points) was the top scorer for North Texas.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Owls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Florida Atlantic up to 15-1 and North Texas to 14-3. Florida Atlantic is 13-1 after wins this year, North Texas 10-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.