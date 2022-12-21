Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 7-5; Florida Atlantic 10-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will stay at home another game and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Owls entered their matchup this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Florida International Panthers by a conclusive 79-53 score.

Meanwhile, NKU was totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Miami-Hamilton Harriers 81-41 at home.

The wins brought Florida Atlantic up to 10-1 and NKU to 7-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic comes into the contest boasting the 22nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%. Less enviably, NKU is stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.