Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: South Alabama 3-4; Florida Atlantic 5-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. South Alabama earned a 68-66 win in their most recent contest against Florida Atlantic in November of 2020.

The Jaguars didn't have too much trouble with the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday as they won 84-70.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday, taking their game 73-56.

South Alabama is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped South Alabama to 3-4 and the Owls to 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jaguars and Florida Atlantic clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.