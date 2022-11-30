Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: South Alabama 3-4; Florida Atlantic 5-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the South Alabama Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET. The Owls are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Florida Atlantic and the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida Atlantic wrapped it up with a 73-56 win on the road.

Meanwhile, South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday as they won 84-70.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 5-1 and South Alabama to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and the Jaguars clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.