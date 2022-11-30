Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: South Alabama 3-4; Florida Atlantic 5-1
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the South Alabama Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET. The Owls are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Florida Atlantic and the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida Atlantic wrapped it up with a 73-56 win on the road.
Meanwhile, South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday as they won 84-70.
Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 5-1 and South Alabama to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and the Jaguars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2020 - South Alabama 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 66