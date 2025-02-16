Two middle-of-the-pack programs in the American Athletic Conference will go head-to-head on Sunday when the Temple Owls host the Florida Atlantic Owls. Temple is 14-11 on the year and currently ranks seventh in the AAC standings with a 6-6 mark in conference plays. Meanwhile, FAU is 14-10 overall and 7-4 (fifth) in the league. The two teams split their season series a year ago -- their first season together in the AAC -- but Temple covered the spread in both matchups.

This time around, tipoff is set for noon ET at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa. FAU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Florida Atlantic odds, while the over/under is 160.5 points.

Temple vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Temple +2.5

Temple vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 160.5 points

Temple vs. Florida Atlantic money line: Temple +117, FAU -139

Why Temple can cover

Temple enters Sunday's contest on a three-game losing streak after taking an 80-74 defeat at the hands of Tulsa on Wednesday. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points and six assists in the defeat but struggled from the floor, going 6-for-20 from the field overall.

The son and namesake of a former NBA All-Star, Mashburn leads the AAC in scoring this season with 22.0 points per game. He's also shooting 43.1% from the 3-point line and will need to have a more efficient night offensively. However, it was his first game back after missing two contests with a toe injury and he had scored 66 points in two Temple victories prior to exiting the lineup. See which team to pick here.

Why FAU can cover

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic is trending in the other direction and enters Sunday's matchup on a four-game winning streak. FAU defeated Charlotte 87-75 in its last outing on Monday. Kaleb Glenn led the Owls with 18 points off the bench in the victory.

Kyky Tandy had 17 points, Baba Miller added 14 points and Tre Carroll scored 13 in the win. FAU shot 54.2% from the floor as a team. Florida Atlantic has now covered the spread in three of its last four games. See which team to pick here.

