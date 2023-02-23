Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-20; Florida Atlantic 24-3
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Florida Atlantic as they fell 74-70 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week. One thing holding Florida Atlantic back was the mediocre play of guard Johnell Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the UAB Blazers.
Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Florida Atlantic is now 24-3 while the Roadrunners sit at 8-20. The Owls don't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so Texas-San Antonio (5-14 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 84 vs. Florida Atlantic 80
- Feb 27, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 12, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Mar 08, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Texas-San Antonio 58
- Feb 11, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 86 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71