Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-20; Florida Atlantic 24-3

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Florida Atlantic as they fell 74-70 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week. One thing holding Florida Atlantic back was the mediocre play of guard Johnell Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the UAB Blazers.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Atlantic is now 24-3 while the Roadrunners sit at 8-20. The Owls don't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so Texas-San Antonio (5-14 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.