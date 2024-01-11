The 24th-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls meet the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday in a key American Athletic Conference matchup. The Owls (11-4, 1-1 AAC), who are coming off a 70-68 loss at Charlotte on Saturday, are looking to win their first road game of the season after dropping the first two. The Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC), who fell at North Texas 70-56 on Saturday, are 8-1 on their home floor in 2023-24. FAU has lost two of three following its upset win at Arizona on Dec. 23, while Tulane has won two of its past three games.

Tip-off from Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tulane leads the all-time series 5-0. The Owls are 8-point favorites in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane spread: FAU -8

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane over/under: 161.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane money line: FAU -355, Tulane +279

FAU: The Owls are 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road

TUL: The Green Wave are 10-1 in their last 11 games at home

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Junior guard Johnell Davis is a big part of the Owls' success. In 15 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals. He is also connecting on 49.2% of his field goals, including 44.1% from 3-point range, and is hitting 83.6% of his free throws. Davis has been on fire of late, reaching 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 35-point and nine-rebound effort in the 96-95 double-overtime win over Arizona.

Also helping power Florida Atlantic is junior center Vladislav Goldin. He has posted four double-doubles on the season, including an 11-point and 11-rebound effort in a 79-64 win over East Carolina on Jan. 2. His highest offensive output was a 23-point performance in a 98-89 loss at No. 20 Illinois on Dec. 5. For the season, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He is connecting on 71.7% of his shots from the floor.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave have five players averaging double-digit points, including senior forward Kevin Cross. He has started all 13 games he has appeared in and is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals. He has registered two double-doubles and two triple-doubles on the year. In a 105-81 win over Southern on Dec. 16, he scored 20 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in a 117-110 double-overtime win over Furman on Dec. 14.

Sophomore Kolby King, a transfer from St. John's, has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of 14 games. In 31.1 minutes of action, King is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He has registered one double-double on the year, scoring 22 points and dishing out 10 assists in a 94-64 win over Dillard on Dec. 29.

