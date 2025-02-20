The Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10, 8-4 AAC) will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 5-7) on Thursday night. FAU has moved up to fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings, and it is just one game back of second-place North Texas in the loss column. The Owls have won four straight home games and are coming off an 83-81 road win at Temple on Sunday. Wichita State is peaking at the right time as well, extending its winning streak to four games with an overtime win against then-No. 14 Memphis on Sunday.

FAU vs. Wichita State spread: FAU -7.5

FAU vs. Wichita State over/under: 153.5 points

FAU vs. Wichita State money line: FAU: -323, Wichita State: +258

Why FAU can cover

FAU struggled during non-conference play, but it has rounded into form over the past three weeks. The Owls are riding a five-game winning streak, covering the spread in three of those victories. They are coming off an 83-81 win at Temple on Sunday, as sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn scored a team-high 17 points off the bench.

Glenn shot 7 of 11 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while four of his teammates also scored in double figures. He is the team's leading scorer overall this season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. FAU has won 17 of its last 20 home games, and Wichita State is just 4-15 in its last 19 road games. See which team to pick here.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State is coming off its biggest win of the season, knocking off then-No. 14 Memphis as an 8-point home underdog on Sunday. Senior center Quincy Ballard scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and overtime. Junior forward Corey Washington posted a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while senior guard Harlond Beverly added 11 points, six assists and three rebounds off the bench.

The Shockers opened their current winning streak with road wins over Charlotte and South Florida, covering the spread in both victories. Senior guard Xavier Bell leads Wichita State with 14.5 points per game, while Washington is averaging 13.7 points and 8.0 rebounds. Florida Atlantic has only covered the spread four times in its last 13 games. See which team to pick here.

