Florida basketball coach Todd Golden released a statement on Saturday addressing the sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking allegations made by multiple women while they were students at UF. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported on the allegations, and CBS Sports learned Friday that Golden is the subject of a Title IX investigation at the university.

"For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," Golden wrote on his personal social media account. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly."

According to documents obtained by The Alligator, a formal complaint filed Sept. 27 alleges Golden's behavior is in potential violation of the UF Gender Equity Policy. The Alligator spoke with two women who allege Golden acted inappropriately toward them.

One woman, a former Florida student, told The Alligator that Golden stalked her in his car and on foot "more than 10 times" and also sent to her unsolicited photos of his genitalia. The second woman, another former Florida student, said Golden used "this manipulation tactic over everyone."

Golden, 39, is in the midst of his third season as Florida's coach. Florida went 16-17 in his first season at the school during the 2022-23 campaign before bouncing back with a 24-12 record, which included a berth in the NCAA Tournament.