Florida basketball 2026-27 roster breakdown: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, outlook for Gators

In the pre-NIL era, it would be unheard of for a player of Thomas Haugh's caliber to return to school. But we live in a new age and world of college athletics where someone like Haugh, a surefire first-round pick, elected to return to school to chase another national title after being a key reserve on a Gators squad that was the last team standing in the sport less than two years ago.

Haugh isn't alone. Alex Condon is back in Gainesville. So is Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu, who also could've been a potential first-round NBA Draft pick earlier this summer if he elected to stay in the draft. The frontline of Condon, Haugh and Chinyelu is the best and most terrifying in the sport. They're a matchup nightmare for any team they face.

Expectations are as high as ever in Gainesville after Florida spent big bucks to bring back the core of its roster from last season, which also includes star guard Boogie Fland and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Urban Klavzar.

Texas basketball roster breakdown: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, 2026-27 outlook for Longhorns Isaac Trotter

It's unclear whether Denzel Aberdeen will suit up for Florida this season after transferring in from Kentucky earlier this offseason. It would likely require the injunction issued by a Colorado judge last week -- which granted a fifth season to players from the high school Class of 2022 -- to remain in effect for him to play. Aberdeen certainly isn't alone in awaiting his fate for the 2026-27 season, but he has a chance to be an immediate impact-type player if he's deemed eligible.

Let's dive into the roster that has the Gators sitting at No.1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings and the likely top team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Florida's projected starting lineup

G: Boogie Fland | 6-3 | 185 | Jr.

After a hand injury derailed his freshman season at Arkansas, Fland transferred to Florida last offseason for a fresh start with a familiar SEC foe. Fland's sophomore campaign with the Gators was a mixed bag as he adjusted to a new role. Fland's overall efficiency from the floor improved from his freshman season at Arkansas (37.9% to 44.7), but his 3-point shooting declined (24%) while taking fewer attempts per game. Fland heads into this season as Florida's starting point guard. Another year in Todd Golden's system could do wonders for his game.

G: Urban Klavzar | 6-1 | 195 | Sr.

Klavzar was one of the best reserves in the sport last season, averaging 9.6 points in 20.7 minutes per game. Klavzar knocked down 71 3-pointers last season in 35 games off the bench, which was the most on the team. With Aberdeen's eligibility in limbo, Klavzar projects to be Fland's starting backcourt mate. If Aberdeen is cleared to play, he will likely assume his role as a super sub. His shooting will be valuable.

F: Thomas Haugh | 6-9 | 215 | Sr.

Haugh was the best (and most unexpected) retention of the college basketball offseason. Haugh projected as a top 25 pick had he stayed in the draft. It's unprecedented for a player of his caliber to return to college basketball. He should enter the season as the favorite to win national player of the year. Haugh is the ultimate Swiss Army knife who does a little bit of everything. He projects as the top-scoring option for the Gators and has the potential to be a top 10 pick when it's all said and done next summer.

F: Alex Condon | 6-11 | 230 | Sr.

Condon is coming off the best statistical season of his career after averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was a preseason All-American last season and could find himself in contention to earn similar honors this time around. Condon can impact the game on the defensive end with his shot blocking and can be a mismatch on offense if a team sells out to stop Haugh or Chinyelu.

C: Rueben Chinyelu | 6-10 | 265 | Sr.

Chinyelu was one of the best defenders in college basketball last season. He was also one of 14 Division I players who averaged a double-double (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds) this season. Chinyelu has been a full-time starter in each of the last two seasons for the Gators and is one of the best returning centers in the sport. The frontcourt of Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu can wear down opponents on both ends of the floor throughout the course of a game.

In limbo

G: Denzel Aberdeen | 6-5 | 195 | Sr.

If Aberdeen is eligible, he likely projects as the fifth starter in Florida's lineup. However, it would take the injunction in Colorado not getting overturned for him to play another season of college basketball. Aberdeen was a key reserve on Florida's national title team in 2025 and had an expanded role in his lone season with Kentucky. He would be welcomed back.

Off the bench

G: Isaiah Brown | 6-4 | 210 | Jr.

Brown appeared in 33 games last season and averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.8 minutes per game. With a handful of departures from Florida's roster last season, Brown projects to play more this season.

F: CJ Ingram | 6-6 | 205 | So.

The former No. 19-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports appeared in 21 games as a freshman and was a deep reserve on the Gators' roster. His two-way impact should earn him more minutes as a sophomore after playing just over 100 total minutes as a freshman.

G: Alex Lloyd | 6-3 | 180 | So.

Lloyd appeared in 17 games as a freshman for the Gators. The former four-star recruit (No. 41 overall) from the 2025 recruiting class averaged just over four minutes per game in his limited appearances during his first season.

G: AJ Brown | 6-4 | 210 | Jr.

Brown missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder suffered while playing for Ohio. Brown, who is the brother of fellow Gator Isaiah Brown, is expected to make an impact off the bench. He averaged 13.2 points and shot 38.8% from the 3-point line during the 2024-25 campaign.

Filling out the roster

F Arturas Butajevas | 6-9 Fr.

F Domen Petrovic | 6-9 | Fr.

C Viktor Mikić | 6-11 | Jr. 2027 college basketball national championship odds: Florida joins Duke as co-favorites to win NCAA Tournament Cameron Salerno

Market watch

Odds to win 2027 NCAA Tournament (via FanDuel Sportsbook): +600 (tied for best odds with Duke)

Florida should open the season as the preseason No. 1 team. Heading into the offseason, there were question marks around whether Haugh, Condon and/or Chinyelu would declare for the NBA Draft and depart the program. Instead, Florida returned all three players and has a legit chance to win the program's second national title in the last three seasons. Haugh will be one of the top candidates for national player of the year, while Chinyelu projects as a defensive player of the year candidate.

The Gators have several games in the nonconference slate to keep an eye on. Florida opens the season on Nov. 2 against a very good Miami team that should begin the season ranked in the preseason top 25. The Gators also face Florida State (Nov. 10), Notre Dame in the Players Era (Nov. 17) and will face either Houston or Rutgers (Nov. 18) in the second game in Las Vegas. The biggest game of Florida's nonconference schedule will also serve as arguably the game of the year in the sport when it hosts Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Florida faces Texas in the opening game of SEC play on Jan. 2, 2026. Other games to keep an eye on during the opening month of the SEC schedule include games against Vanderbilt (Jan. 9), Alabama (Jan. 16) and Tennessee (Jan. 30). The Gators should be the favorite to win the SEC because of their returning star power and will be in the mix to be the final team standing come April.

Swamp247 brings Gator fans trusted coverage from a dedicated team of insiders on the ground in Gainesville. The market leader in Florida coverage, Swamp247 provides team, recruiting and transfer portal intel along with analysis, opinions and more. Join the conversation in Alligator Alley where the most diehard and dedicated fans discuss the latest news and rumors. Be the first to know the latest news with a VIP membership to Swamp247.