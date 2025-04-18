The Florida Gators won 12 straight games to end the season, winning the SEC Tournament title and national championship in San Antonio. They are losing star guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, who are all out of eligibility. All three members of the starting backcourt came to Florida via the college basketball transfer portal, so head coach Todd Golden will be trying to add elite replacements from the portal for the 2025-26 Florida basketball roster. Other players in the Florida basketball lineup have decisions to make regarding their future, making this a pivotal time for Golden and the Florida basketball coaching staff. If you love the Gators, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Swamp247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Florida.

The team of insiders at Swamp247 are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Florida basketball roster changes. The coverage at Swamp247 is led by Graham Hall, Blake Alderman and Zach Goodall, who have deep connections inside the Florida program. In addition, Swamp247 also features a message board community visited by thousands of Florida fanatics and program insiders. And right now, Swamp247 is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The Swamp247 has news out on who is coming and going on the Florida basketball roster. Head to Swamp247 now to see the latest updates.

Florida basketball roster news

Clayton Jr., Martin and Richard are among the players who are gone, while sophomore forward Alex Condon is entering the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility. Condon averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, and he has until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw his name from the draft. The Gators are still in line to have an elite frontcourt regardless of Condon's decision, as Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten are all expected to return.

Returning guard Denzel Aberdeen will take on a much larger role this season after averaging 7.7 points as a reserve. Point guard Kajus Kublickas, who played sparingly in two seasons with the Gators, entered the portal. Finding a new point guard is the biggest need for Golden's staff, and Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee included Florida in his final three (Kansas, St. John's). Get the latest Florida basketball roster news at Swamp247.

How to get insider Florida basketball roster updates

Golden is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the Swamp247 staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at Swamp247.

Who are the top names Florida basketball is pursuing under coach Todd Golden? Go to Swamp247 to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Florida program, and find out.

And remember, Swamp247 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Swamp247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.