Todd Golden's third season at the helm of Florida basketball yielded the program's third national title. Billy Donovan went back-to-back with the Gators in 2006 and 2007, and now Golden will seek to replicate that feat. However, he'll have to rebuild the Florida basketball roster, with Walter Clayton, Will Richard and Alijah Martin all out of eligibility following their national championship run. Luckily, the college basketball transfer portal is open and Golden will be selective with two top-50 Florida basketball recruits in the Class of 2025 set to join the program.

Florida basketball roster news

In addition to Clayton, Martin and Richard exhausting their eligibility, reserve guard Kajus Kublickas has entered the transfer portal and forward Alex Condon is declaring for the NBA draft without hiring an agent to gauge interest. Condon could return if he doesn't like what he hears from league executives, which would put Florida in a position to have an extremely strong frontcourt next season with Condon, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, Sam Alexis and Micah Handlogten all back.

Meanwhile, Florida has gotten itself in the mix for Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee in the college basketball transfer portal as it looks to find new backcourt options. Lee is a two-time All-Ivy League selection who averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At 6-foot-3, Lee has the size and length that Golden seeks out in his guards and he's in town for an official visit this week. He's ranked as the No. 26 overall player in the 247Sports transfer rankings and is a four-star prospect. Get the latest Florida basketball roster news at Swamp247.

