The Florida Gators capped off one of the best seasons in school history with their third national championship, getting past Houston in the title game. Florida erased a 12-point deficit in the second half and came up with a stop on the final possession to secure its first title under head coach Todd Golden. While the Gators will celebrate this moment, the Florida basketball coaching staff cannot waste much time before getting back on the Florida basketball recruiting trail. The college basketball transfer portal is loaded with talent, and the Gators have to replace key players from the Florida basketball roster.

Florida basketball roster news

Star guard Walter Clayton Jr. was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, but he will be moving on to the NBA. He teamed up with Will Richard and Alijah Martin to form a backcourt that will never be forgotten in Gainesville. With all three of them set to leave, Golden will be searching for experienced guards in the transfer portal.

The Florida frontcourt could be the best in the country next season if all four of its key players choose to return. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh have NBA decisions to make, while Micah Handlogten and Rueben Chinyelu will be back if they don't enter the portal. Denzel Aberdeen is the top perimeter returner, but he should get assistance from top-50 incoming freshman Alex Lloyd. Get the latest Florida basketball roster news at Swamp247.

