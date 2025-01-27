The University of Florida's Title IX investigation office has cleared men's basketball coach Todd Golden of all allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking, the school announced Monday.

Golden was subject to an investigation dating back to late September, when multiple claims were confidentially made against him, allegedly involving two women. The case was investigated under the premise that Golden may have violated the university's Gender Equity Policy. Title IX investigations are typically undisclosed to the public in the interest of all concerned parties, but in this instance the probe became public after a report from The Independent Florida Alligator first broke the story on Nov. 8 of this season.

"The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone," a school spokesperson told CBS Sports. "After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation."

The Alligator's reporting of the Title IX investigation included specifics on a variety of allegations, such as Golden allegedly sending unsolicited pictures of his genitalia, requesting sexual favors, liking and unliking posts on social media as means of discretely attracting attention, taking pictures of women in their cars and following them around Florida's campus. None of it could be verified, according to UF's Title IX investigation, which is built to operate independently from the athletic department.

The University of Florida Athletic Association released the following statement: "The UAA acknowledges the completion of the review. We take these matters seriously and understand the need for the process to be conducted with strict confidentiality and discretion. Throughout this process Coach Golden has demonstrated tremendous focus and professionalism, and we commend him for that. As the Gators move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting a championship experience with integrity."

If wrongdoing with Golden and anyone associated with the University of Florida was uncovered, his contract with the school enables swift action and/or termination. Among other clauses, there is language that forbids "romantic, amorous and/or sexual relationships between any coach or other employee of the Association and any student athlete or other person subject to the supervision, control and/or authority of such coach or other employee."

In November, Golden, 39, released a statement acknowledging the investigation and mentioned potentially seeking defamation claims, though he also stopped short of publicly denying the claims in the same statement. On Monday, he posted this:

Golden's attorney, William Shepherd, also issued a statement critical of the leak of the investigation:

"This investigation has found no evidence to support the allegations against Coach Golden. The University's conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless. Coach Golden and I have respected the process throughout while actively engaging with the University. However, there were many who did not respect the investigative process. Instead, they sought to target Coach Golden and drive their agenda and this investigation for their own self-interest. Some leaked confidential material to the media; falsely posed as a UF lawyer in an effort to intimidate; harassed UF students and parents to try to generate a false narrative; and harassed my client, his family, and his friends. Coach Golden appreciates the support he and his program have received from so many at the University and from around the country. Now that this is concluded, Coach can continue to focus on the basketball season and consider his legal options in the off season – but now it's time to move forward."

Though Golden has been cleared, the UF men's basketball program is still involved in another Title IX investigation. On Jan. 17, ESPN reported that Gators men's basketball assistant Taurean Green -- who famously played on the 2006 and 2007 national title-winning Florida teams under Billy Donovan -- was accused of sexually assaulting an unidentified UF Athletics colleague in March 2024. Green has yet to publicly address the allegation. Golden and his bosses opted not to suspend Green; he's remained on the bench as his investigation takes its course.

"I would suggest people do not rush to judgment based off a headline," Golden said after the Green story broke. "I am just frustrated and disappointed that a Title IX mechanism that is created to protect both sides during a situation like this -- that confidentiality and privacy continues to be abused."

All this has been the backdrop to an abnormally strong Gators basketball season. The team is 18-2, is tied for the most wins in the sport and off to one of its best starts in school history. The fifth-ranked Gators are in the midst of their only week-long break of the conference season. They'll play a blockbuster matchup at No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday.