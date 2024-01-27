Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Georgia 14-5, Florida 13-6

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Georgia is 1-9 against Florida since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tigers 68-66.

Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Russel Tchewa, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Gators beat the Bulldogs 79-70 on Wednesday. 79 seems to be a good number for Florida as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Will Richard, who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the Gators, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia came up short against Florida in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 77-67. Can Georgia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Florida has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.