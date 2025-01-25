Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Georgia 14-5, Florida 17-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia is 0-10 against Florida since March of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Georgia is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Wednesday. They fell just short of Arkansas by a score of 68-65. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead (up 15 with 1:10 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Asa Newell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Georgia struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 8.2 per game.

S. Carolina typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Florida proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted by the Gamecocks 70-69 on a last-minute layup from Will Richard with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:49 mark of the second half, when the Gators were facing a 52-38 deficit.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Richard, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Walter Clayton Jr., who earned 16 points plus seven assists.

Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Florida, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida (currently ranked fourth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia came up short against Florida when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 85-80. Can Georgia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last 5 years.