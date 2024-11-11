Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Grambling State 1-1, Florida 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grambling State Tigers will face off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.

Grambling State will head into Friday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 50-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 66-64. The Tigers were up 39-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Ernest Ross, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Florida posted their biggest victory since January 13th on Thursday. Everything went their way against Jacksonville as Florida made off with an 81-60 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 25 in the Gators' favor.

Alex Condon and Alijah Martin were among the main playmakers for Florida as the former made all 7 shots he took racking up 23 points plus two blocks and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six steals. What's more, Condon also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Sam Alexis, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Jacksonville only racked up 11.

Grambling State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Florida, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Grambling State was pulverized by Florida 96-57 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Can Grambling State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.