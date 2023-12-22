Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Grambling 2-9, Florida 8-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Florida is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Grambling Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Grambling will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 106-101. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Samuel out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Samuel has scored all season. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 48-47 to the Lions.

The Gators' victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Tigers, they bumped their record down to 2-9 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Florida's sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.